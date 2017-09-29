Bella Thorne poses nude 'with no retouching'

Bella Thorne stripped down and posed completely naked for GQ Mexico, and she requested that the photos not be edited ahead of publication.

The former Disney star wrote on Instagram that she "specifically asked for no retouching" on her nude image to show some of her flaws.

She explained on Instagram, "As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But f--k it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not F--KING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL."

GQ Mexico also shared images from the shoot that included some black and white shots of the star.

Thorne, 19, hasn't been shy about showing off her body in the past. The starlet frequently strips down in images posted on social media.