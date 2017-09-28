Charlie Daniels slams NFL protests: 'I will not stand by and see America insulted'

Charlie Daniels wants those taking a knee during the national anthem to pick another song to protest.

The country legend is a season ticket holder for the Tennessee Titans who remained in their locker room during "Sunday Night Football" on Sept. 24 to protest President Trump saying players who take a knee or disrespect the American flag should be fired.

"I love the Titans, but I love America more, and I will not stand by and see America insulted and belittled," Daniels said on the Big D & Bubba radio show.

The "Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer said while he supports everyone'srights to protest, he doesn't understand why they chose the national anthem to protest.

"You take a bunch of guys who make...a million dollars a year that can’t find something good about this country to celebrate when they're playing the National Anthem? I don’t understand it," Daniels said. "People say they have a right to do it, I know they have a right to do it. They also got a right to do a lot of things they never would dream of doing."

The 80-year-old further explained his views on the protests in a blog post on his website.

"My feelings are that to respect the flag and the anthem does not mean you respect or condone every slight or injustice that takes place in the nation they represent, but, and especially in such a public venue, you are showing that you do respect the freedoms we enjoy as a people and the ones who have given and even currently risking their lives to ensure that we stay a free and sovereign nation," Daniels wrote.

The singer added, "Have we reached a point in America that even a sporting event has to be politicized?"