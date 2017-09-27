'THE HOLLYWOOD COMMANDMENTS' BY DEVON FRANKLIN

FROM THE PUBLISHER: You can be wildly successful without losing your faith. In fact, your secular success will strengthen your faith if you allow it. Too often we believe that success in secular environments contradicts the core principles of faith, but the opposite is true: Your faith was designed to thrive in the secular world and to transform it as a result. You may never experience the true fulfillment you were created for until you pursue the secular ambitions in your heart.

New York Times bestselling author DeVon Franklin knows this to be true. In The Hollywood Commandments, the prominent Hollywood producer and spiritual success coach reveals 10 life-changing lessons picked-up from his over-twenty-year career in the entertainment business. You won’t learn these lessons in the church yet they will help you achieve an amazing life and thriving career that glorifies God. The Hollywood Commandments will help you:

-Identify how to use what makes you unique to propel your career.

-Overcome fear and build the courage to pursue new opportunities waiting for you.

-Gain the confidence to make important life decisions with greater peace and clarity.

-Negotiate the life and career advancement you deserve.

No, you don’t have to work in Hollywood for this book to work for you, these "commandments" apply to every walk of life! If you are stuck, looking for the secrets to advance your career, or have a feeling there’s more to life, this book is for you.