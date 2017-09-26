Rapper Young Dolph in critical condition after shooting outside Hollywood hotel

A rapper from Tennessee was in critical condition Tuesday after being shot outside a hotel in Hollywood, only six months after surviving a previous attack in North Carolina.

Young Dolph, 32, got into a scuffle outside the Loews Hollywood Hotel after being confronted by three men, authorities said. One of the men took out a gun and shot the rapper multiple times.

Two of the men ran off, while the third suspect climbed into a gold Cadillac Escalade, the Los Angeles Times reported. The vehicle was later found abandoned with no weapons inside.

One man was later taken in for questioning, but it was unclear if he was one of the three individuals seen outside the hotel.

Detectives were investigating whether the shooting was related to a rivalry with another artist.

In February, Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was in an SUV in Charlotte, N.C., when the vehicle came under gunfire. Three people were arrested in May in connection with the shooting.

Dolph released an album in April titled, "Bulletproof," that referenced the shooting in Charlotte. It ranked No. 36 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.