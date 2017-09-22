September is National Baby Safety Month: Innovative new gear

NURSEY FURNITURE BY BIVONA & COMPANY

www.bivonaco.com

CRIB: $699

DRESSER: $799

SLEEP SAFETY: SNUZA PICO

www.snuza.com

The high tech 'wearable' portable movement monitor, $149.99, attaches to baby's diaper and connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone app.

Snuza Pico monitors abdominal movements, skin temp, sleeping positions, and it is also a fall detector if your baby takes a tumble.

After one year of age, the movement monitoring function may be turned off, allowing caregivers to primarily monitor their child's sleep patterns.

DIAPER SAFETY: TIDY TOTS CLOTH DIAPERS

www.tidytotsdiapers.com

Flush-able liner, just flush away the mess! Free of toxins, $45.95 AND UP.

Tidy Tots modular design means they dry 3Xs faster, saving families money, time, and energy.

BATHTIME SAFETY: SYKI BATH SUPPORT

Available on Amazon

Baby bath is soft to touch & uses hygienic material & can be placed in a bathtub or sink! $24.99

TOY SAFETY-GREEN TOYS

www.greentoys.com

Manufactured in USA & made from 100% recycled plastic. No BPA, phthalates or PVC. $7.99-$29.99

BABYWEARING SAFETY: BABA SLING

www.BabaSlings.com

Allows you to carry in 5 different positions. Easy to put on & take off. $85.00

OUTDOOR SAFETY: iBert

www.iBert.bike

Safe-T-seat child carrier. Allows easy interaction as you ride. $109.95, 1 year & up

