Donna D'Errico tells Patti Stanger 'infidelity' caused breakup with Nikki Sixx

Donna D’Errico needs some help in finding love again after being married to a rock star for nine years.

The former “Baywatch” pinup filed for divorce from Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx in 2006 and she’s now relying on celebrity matchmaker Patti Stanger to help her find romance.

“There was infidelity,” D’Errico shared in a preview of the reality TV series “Million Dollar Matchmaker,” which airs Friday on WE TV.

“You know what I got was, ‘Well what does she expect? She married a rockstar. She should’ve gone in knowing this was going to happen,” described the 49-year-old, who claimed Sixx was unfaithful while she was pregnant with their daughter, now 16-year-old Frankie-Jean.

The former couple separated after the birth of Frankie-Jean, but soon reconciled after Sixx went to rehab for his addictions. However, D’Errico said “things just never recovered.”

She insisted leaving for good wasn’t an easy choice.

“… I was raised Catholic, so the fact that I filed for divorce says a lot,” she explained. “… I’m angry about the fact that I am now in my late 40s and I’ve had all this time pass without having a great guy in my life.”

D’Errico played Donna Marco in the lifeguard drama from 1996 until 1998. She stirred headlines this year when she wore the signature red bathing suit that made her a star. At the time, D'Errico told Inside Edition finding God helped her cope with the painful divorce.

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) on Apr 25, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

“I was raised Catholic then I fell away from the church and I led a pretty sinful life,” she said. “And then I went through my divorce and it was trying times and I turned to church.”