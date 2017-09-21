Jay-Z passes on Super Bowl LII halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick, report says

Rapper Jay-Z reportedly turned down the chance to perform at February's Super Bowl LII halftime show in solidarity with embattled former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The rapper has allegedly rejected the offer to perform at the show in Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, The Source reported. Jay-Z’s wife, Beyonce, performed at the halftime show with Bruno Mars in 2016.

Jason Sole, the NAACP Minneapolis president, told Fox 9 that he was glad to hear Jay-Z may have backed out due to Kaepernick and encouraged other black performers to do the same.

KAEPERNICK SUPPORTERS CALL FOR NFL BOYCOTT

“I’m not surprised by that at all and I’m actually glad that people are using their platform in this way,” Sole told Fox 9.

The NFL did not confirm or deny the report that the rapper turned down the request.

"No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists," Brian McCarthy, an NFL spokesperson, told Fox 9. "Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."

Last Friday, Jay-Z performed in New York City and dedicated his song “The Story of O.J.” to Kaepernick.

AARON RODGERS DEFENDS COLIN KAEPERNICK, SAYS EMBATTLED QB ‘SHOULD BE ON A ROSTER’

"I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight. I want to dedicate this to Dick Gregory. I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back and you overcame," Jay-Z added.

Kaepernick became a polarizing figure among NFL fans last season for his decision to sit, and then kneel, during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Gregory, who died last month, was a comedian and activist who broke racial barriers in the 1960s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.