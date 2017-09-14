entertainment

'Bachelor' Chris Soules appears in court, asks for judge to dismiss charges

Associated Press
Reality TV star Chris Soules, of "The Bachelor,"Â appears at a hearing in Buchanan County District Court with his lawyer Robert Montgomery, foreground, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Independence, Iowa. Soules is charged with leaving the scene of an April 24 crash in which he rear-ended a tractor, killing 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher. (Matthew Putney/The Courier via AP, Pool)

Defense attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss a charge against reality TV star Chris Soules for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Soules is the Iowa farmer who starred on the television show "The Bachelor" two years ago. He's accused of driving a truck that hit a farm tractor near his hometown of Aurora in April.

The accident killed the tractor's driver, 66-year-old Kenneth Moser. Investigators say Soules left the scene and was arrested later at his home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.

Soules was in an Iowa courtroom on Thursday as his attorneys said they want the case charges dismissed. The attorneys said they would formally argue for the dismissal during a hearing on Oct. 10.

