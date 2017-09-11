'Real Housewives' star criticized over tone-deaf Irma photo

Did Lisa Hochstein learn nothing from Louise Linton’s Instagram fail?

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star is facing a storm of criticism after posting a picture of her family grinning in front of a private jet before they escaped from Hurricane Irma.

The tone-deaf shot of Hochstein with her surgeon hubby, Lenny, their son, Logan, 2, and two dogs received a swift backlash from locals.

“What’s up with all of the private jet photos,” Nathan Lieberman, son of South Beach Hotel Group’s Alan and Diane Lieberman, asked on Facebook. “Bragging about how you are leaving a life-threatening situation when some people can’t afford to leave. Who are you people?”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user wrote, “I get evacuating. I don’t however understand their need to be vapid a – – holes.”

The debacle has echoes of the one created in August when Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, posted a shot of herself getting off a government jet and boasted about her designer accessories.

But while Linton apologized, Hochstein was unrepentant and posted a response to “all of these ignorant people leaving nasty comments.”

“Although it’s none of your damn business, we were not the only ones in this plane,” she spat, perhaps missing the point. “Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap. EVERYONE IS POSTING ON [social media] about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don’t need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO.”

Hochstein — whose husband owns a clinic that offers everything from nose jobs to something called “diVa vaginal rejuvenation” — continues, “We also did not have paper work for our dogs to fly commercial . . . Anyone with nasty comments needs to back off get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help instead if [sic] wasting your energy on attacking me.” The reality star said she left some friends “who just didn’t have a proper safe place to stay” at her Miami home, because it “would be safer for them.”

