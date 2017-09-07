'Real Housewives'' Luann de Lesseps blames ex 'hurtful' flirty ways for divorce

Luann de Lesseps traded in her Countess title for Mrs. but unfortunately her wedded bliss to grocery store heir Tom D'Agostino Jr. was short lived.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star sat down with Bravo's Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" to explain what went wrong with her doomed marriage.

The star said she and Tom were "very much in love" but things took a sharp turn for the worse once they exchanged vows.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

"You have to remember, I saw it for the first time like the viewer sees the show. I didn't see all of these red flags. So it was hurtful," the socialite said.

Cohen interjected that many of her castmembers tried to warn her of D'Agostino's flirtatious ways but the single mother replied, "It's different when you see it on the show and you see what was going on kind of behind the scenes that I didn't know about."

The Manhattanite revealed it was an accumulation of events that finally led up to her seeing her relationship clearly.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

"All I can say is I had these blinders on and then all of a sudden they came off. The blinders came off and I was like, 'This is not good'."

Finally, her friends warnings did not fall on deaf ears. The reality star had enough and called the ill-fated union quits.

"It was constant, it didn't stop — it was like every week it was the same thing. And I was like, ''I can't do this anymore. I don't think he could really give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to."