Lena Dunham hit on by former Mets player Lenny Dykstra on social media, fans pounce

Looks like Lenny Dykstra is still swinging for the fences.

The former Mets partyboy tried to slide into Lena Dunham‘s DMs on Thursday night after the actress declared she was “horny for baseball players.”

“DM me,” the former center fielder tweeted in response.

Dykstra later downplayed the offer — saying, “Oh, I’m just looking to tease her and break her heart” — but not before being called out by Twitter users.

“Lenny was quick as hell here,” wrote one person.

“Lenny…gross. Have some self-respect,” another said.

SBNation reporter Matt Allaire added, “slow down on the locker room talk lenny.”

Dykstra, who was the scrappy former leadoff hitter for the Mets from 1985 to 1989, has garnered quite the reputation of being one of Major League Baseball’s biggest bad boys over the years.

The World Series winner recently made headlines for allegedly trashing a ritzy Hamptons hotel room — and attempting to swipe the towels, bedsheets and receptionist’s sunglasses.

He appeared to find out about Dunham’s post after one of his followers flagged it up to him Thursday night.

“Thanks, dude. I responded,” Dykstra said.

The user replied, “Lmao Lenny, thank you for this.”

Coincidentally, Dunham currently runs a newsletter called “Lenny Letter” — which some users pointed out on Thursday.

“Lenny Letter, but run by Lenny Dykstra,” joked NY Mag writer Gabriella Paiella.

“The sex tape names itself,” tweeted Ben Miller.

Connor Goldsmith added, “now THIS is a lenny letter.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.