Graydon Carter out at Vanity Fair after 25 years

After 25 years as the editor of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter is readying to jump ship in December.

In press release from Vanity Fair they confirmed reports that the 68-year-old is finishing out his tenure at the magazine.

"I’ve loved every moment of my time here and I’ve pretty much accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted to do. I’m now eager to try out this ‘third act’ thing that my contemporaries have been telling me about, and I figure I’d better get a jump on it," shared Carter.

Carter will say farewell after the 2018 edition of the Hollywood Issue, which is planned according to the release.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Carter revealed he plans to spend six months in France with his children.

While editor at VF, Carter dabbled in film production and owns two restaurants in New York City.