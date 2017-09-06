'Dancing with the Stars': Meet the new cast

The Season 25 cast of "Dancing With the Stars" is set to salsa into your living room.

The cast was announced on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

The celebrities vying for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy range from singers, athletes, WWE superstars, reality stars, TV hosts, and thisyear, even a real estate titan.

So without further adieu...

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

"Shark Tank" co-host Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Violinist/YouTube sensation Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Retired NBA star Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

Pop star Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Singer/ TV host Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy (yes, the Lachey's will be competing against each other)

Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Retired NFL player/realtiy star Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Television star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko