Anna Faris nervous about new 'intimate' memoir after Chris Pratt split: It 'feels a little scary'

Anna Faris is nervous about the release of her upcoming memoir on the heels of her separation from Chris Pratt.

The "Mom" star shared on her podcast, "Unqualified," that she feels "really, really nervous because it feels really intimate."

Although, Faris was initially excited to pen the story of her life, she's now concerned about opening up to the public after her public split.

"I’m excited. When I first got the book deal I thought, ‘Oh, what a great adventure.’ Now that it’s getting closer, I feel, in a sense, that I got to always hide behind characters, and now this is me and it feels a little scary.”

She told listeners that the book is "just my experiences. It’s just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. Basically how I haven’t felt comfortable in my own skin.”

The 40-year-old encouraged her fans to pick up the book.

"“I would love it so much if you picked up my book. But please know, I am so scared," Faris said. "I feel like leaving the country for a while. I’m breaking into a sweat as we talk about it."