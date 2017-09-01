Brooklyn Beckham under fire for posing in pic with gun

The 18-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham received backlash after posing in pictures with a gun for a photoshoot with Damon Baker.

Social media users slammed the star for the photoshoot.

One Instagram user wrote, "ook up Gun Violence Survivors Foundation.You should go and talk to a few of them.Maybe posing with a gun would not seem so cool."

@damon_baker A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

While another said, "...Not sure what you were thinking Brooklyn, but I suggest you make better decisions in the future. Do not promote guns as art."

But other fans of the Parsons School of Design student were unfazed by the gun and mesmerized by the celeb's images.

"If only there were that many of @brooklynbeckham in real life, you would make every young girl so happy #clonemachine"

Beckham deleted one post featuring the gun but kept the a different one that featured a picture of him with the gun.