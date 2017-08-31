Sam Rockwell to portray George W. Bush in upcoming Dick Cheney biopic

The upcoming biopic about former vice president Dick Cheney is well on its way to casting a key role. New reports indicate that the film has found the man that will play former president George W. Bush, and he’s a joining an already star-studded cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Rockwell is in the final stages of negotiation to step into the role of Bush alongside Christian Bale as Cheney himself. Other members of the cast include Steve Carell as former Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld and Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife, Lynne. The film will be directed by Adam McKay.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

According to ScreenRant, Rockwell edged out Edward Norton and James Marsden, who were also in consideration for the role of the man who held the office of the presidency from 2001 to 2009.

The film will reportedly cover how Cheney avoided military service in Vietnam only to rise to become CEO of Halliburton and later one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history. There’s currently no release date set on the biopic.