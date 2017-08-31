entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Political

Sam Rockwell to portray George W. Bush in upcoming Dick Cheney biopic

Fox News
Actor Sam Rockwell attends a press conference to promote the film "Mr. Right" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill - GF10000212837

Actor Sam Rockwell attends a press conference to promote the film "Mr. Right" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill - GF10000212837

The upcoming biopic about former vice president Dick Cheney is well on its way to casting a key role. New reports indicate that the film has found the man that will play former president George W. Bush, and he’s a joining an already star-studded cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Rockwell is in the final stages of negotiation to step into the role of Bush alongside Christian Bale as Cheney himself. Other members of the cast include Steve Carell as former Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld and Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife, Lynne. The film will be directed by Adam McKay.

Related Image

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 25: Former President George W. Bush waves goodbye after attending the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Expand / Collapse

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 25: Former President George W. Bush waves goodbye after attending the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)  (2013 Getty Images)

According to ScreenRant, Rockwell edged out Edward Norton and James Marsden, who were also in consideration for the role of the man who held the office of the presidency from 2001 to 2009.

The film will reportedly cover how Cheney avoided military service in Vietnam only to rise to become CEO of Halliburton and later one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history. There’s currently no release date set on the biopic.

AROUND THE WEB