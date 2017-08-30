Princess Diana's sons William and Harry go to memorial garden on eve of 20th anniversary of her death

Princes William and Harry paid tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on Wednesday when they toured her memorial garden on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

Harry and William, joined by his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, visited the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, a place Diana was fond of before she died. It was transformed into a "White Garden," with thousands of white flowers planted in honor of Diana's style and charity work, the palace's website stated.

"Together, they will reflect on the significant achievements of the Princess and the legacy of her work, which continues to resonate with so many today," a palace spokeswoman told Sky News.

The garden became a place for thousands of mourners to leave flowers and memorabilia after Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. People began placing flowers and pictures of the beloved princess at her former home ahead of Thursday's anniversary.

The princes have been vocal in the month leading up to the 20th anniversary, appearing in documentaries and divulging details about the days after Diana died.

Harry slammed the paparazzi who chased his mother in the new BBC documentary, "Diana, 7 Days," saying they lacked remorse the night of her death.

"I think one of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people that chased her through into the tunnel were the same people that were taking photographs of her, while she was still dying on the back seat of the car," Harry said.

William previously said he and his brother wanted to do the documentaries because they felt it was their duty to protect their mother's legacy.

"We feel we at least owe her 20 years on to stand up for her name and remind everybody of the character and person that she was. Do our duties as sons in protecting her," William said.