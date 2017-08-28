Kathy Griffin announces 'Laughing Your Head Off' world tour

Kathy Griffin is hoping for a comeback.

The comedian announced her "Laughing Your Head Off" world tour on Sunday in a video posted on her social media pages.

"Griffin goes global," the video displayed in red words with a photo of the 56-year-old holding up a globe, seemingly mocking her infamous photoshoot of her holding a bloodied mask resembling President Trump.

"Nothing is off limits, not even him," Griffin said in the video, clearly referring to her feud with President Trump.

A day before, Griffin released another video saying: "Kathy Griffin has been hacked."

Griffin is attempting to relaunch her career after being marred by the photo controversy. She received major public backlash in June after a photo of her holding a decapitated Trump head was released. She came out hours later acknowledging she "went too far" and apologizing for the disturbing image, but the damage was done.

Several theaters canceled performances with Griffin citing the controversy. CNN announced it would be ending its relationship with the star, who hosts its New Year's Eve program. Her co-host, Anderson Cooper, also said he was "appalled" by the photoshoot.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump also released statements condemning the attack on their family. Trump added the picture took a toll on his 11-year-old son Barron as the first lady questioned Griffin's mental health.

Griffin later accused the Trump family of systematically "mobilizing their armies" against her.

"I don't think I'll have a career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me," Griffin said in a news conference.