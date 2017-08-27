Miley Cyrus promises her father she'll behave at the 2017 VMAs

Bad news for fans of controversy at the Video Music Awards as Miley Cyrus seems to be preparing her fans for a low key night. The notoriously outrageous singer is set to perform at Sunday’s event, but took to Twitter to promise her own father that she isn’t planning to make headlines for her behavior.

The tongue-in-cheek line comes from Cyrus’ Twitter account, where she posted an image of her infamous “twerking” moment with Robin Thicke during the 2013 awards, complete with an image of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, superimposed in the upper right corner.

“Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise…”

In addition to performing at the awards alongside fellow acts like Kendrick lamar, P!nk, and Fifth Harmony, Cyrus is up for a golden trophy for Best Pop Video for her song “Malibu.”

The question now is whether or not she’ll keep her promise to her dad.