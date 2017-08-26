The Weeknd's pre-VMA show abruptly canceled

The Weeknd’s pre-MTA Video Music Awards concert in Los Angeles was abruptly canceled Friday night, just hours before it was slated to begin.

The show, described as “a private concert with The Weeknd” was scheduled to occur at Werkartz, an art center, according to Variety.

The concert was being hosted by Grey Goose Vodka and celebrities such as Rosario Dawson and Emily Ratajkowski were expected to show up.

A Grey Goose Vodka spokesperson told Page Six: “Due to unforeseen production issues, tonight’s events has been canceled. That said, Grey Goose and The Weeknd will be back together soon – bigger and better!”

Page Six reported that the revenue had a permit problem and the fire marshal shut down the event. Variety reported that the concert was canceled about two hours before it was slated to start.

“I showed up and like 30 girls attacked my Uber,” a guest told Page Six. “There were all these hot girls standing around all dressed up and staff were carrying crates of Grey Goose out of the building. What a s–t show.”

The Weeknd was announced to perform at Sunday’s VMA Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif, according to Entertainment Weekly. Other artists that were scheduled to perform at the show include Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Katy Perry.