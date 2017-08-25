Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' gets a lot of shade on social media

Taylor Swift's new tune is getting a swift kick from many of her fans.

The pop superstar released "Look What You Made Me Do" on Thursday. It's the first single from her upcoming album "Reputation" due out on Nov. 10.

However, many fans felt Swift's new song was not worth the wait.

One Twitter user wrote: “When you realize you’re going to hear Taylor Swift’s #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo every hour of everyday no matter where you go for the next 3 months. The tweet included a meme of a Tampa Bay Rays player covering their ears with cups.

“Taylor Swift’s new single #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo gets a thumb down from me. She’s very talented and can do much better,” said another social media user.

“I was cringing the entire time. No mama,” another tweet read.

While fans don't seem to be happy with Swift's new song, many of her fellow celebrties came out to praise Swift's single.

However, rapper Nicki Minaj did not seem to agree and tweeted to "sit down and be humble" but it was not clear if the tweet was directed toward Swift.