'Bachelor's' Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi call it quits

"The Bachelor's" Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have ended their engagement.

The reality star couple released a joint statement to E! News on Friday.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

The couple got engaged on the hit ABC show last March during the finale, and Viall continued his time in the spotlight on "Dancing with the Stars."

The twosome resided together in Los Angeles.