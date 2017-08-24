Joey Bada$$ cancels concerts after bragging about gazing at eclipse without glasses

Rapper Joey Bada$$ canceled concerts due to “unforeseen circumstances” after tweeting Monday that he stared at the eclipse without the needed safety eyewear.

Bada$$, who was born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, 22, did not immediately say if the eclipse hurt his eyes. The rapper announced Tuesday that he would be canceling shows in Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto.

The “95 Til Infinity” rapper tweeted Monday: “Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I’ve sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn’t die tho.”

Bada$$ continued: “This ain’t the first solar eclipse and I’m pretty sure our ancestors ain’t have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain’t all go blind.”

Jacob Chung, an optometrist based in New Jersey told USA Today that it was possible to receive damage to your eyesight if a person stares at an eclipse too long.

"If you look at it for a second or two, nothing will happen," Chung told USA Today. "Five seconds, I'm not sure, but 10 seconds is probably too long, and 20 seconds is definitely too long."

Chung added that one could suffer permanent damage because retinas cannot heal on their own.

Bada$$ was not the only person making headlines about looking at the eclipse without glasses. President Donald Trump was photographed staring at the eclipse without the proper eyewear.