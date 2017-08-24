James Cameron calls 'Wonder Woman' a step backwards for women in Hollywood

DC and Warner Bros. hit it big with “Wonder Woman,” arguably the first big hit in its ambitious extended universe based on DC Comics characters. However, for every critical hit, there is always at least one voice of dissent.

Director James Cameron, who is currently working on a slew of “Avatar” sequels and another “Titanic” TV special, wasn’t as impressed as most people with “Wonder Woman.” In his opinion, it was over-hyped and served to do the opposite of forwarding the cause of women in Hollywood.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided," Cameron said in an interview with The Guardian. "She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards."

The director went on to explain that he believes one of his popular protagonists, Sarah Connor from the “Terminator” franchise, sets a better example for female leading characters in movies.

“Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit,” he said. “And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

Despite how Cameron feels about “Wonder Woman,” it was a hit amongst viewers and critics alike, scoring an impressive box office outing of more than $400 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. This figure shatters the other installments in the DCEU. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter notes that director Patty Jenkins addressed the same issue of women in Hollywood as well.

"I hope the success of the film will lead to change and lead to other people getting opportunities," Jenkins told reporters. “I hope women become a diverse, easy hire for all sorts of jobs in the future.”