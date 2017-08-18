Actor who appeared in 'Twin Peaks' charged with attempted murder of girlfriend

An actor who appeared on “Twin Peaks” is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a baseball bat because she wouldn’t get him some Kool-Aid, police say.

Jeremy R. Lindholm, 41, of Spokane, Wash., was arrested Wednesday after police received a call about a man at a local business who was assaulting a woman with a bat, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Lindholm, who plays Mickey in the hit series, fled from the business while holding the bat as police responded, but soon surrendered when confronted by cops in an alley, police said.

Surveillance video from inside the business shows an “extremely violent assault” by Lindholm, who told police he was upset because his girlfriend did not go to a store and get him some Kool-Aid before she went to work at the 420 Lingerie boutique on North Division Street, the Spokesman-Review reports.

MORE: The Unexpected, Groundbreaking, Cult Phenomenon of ‘Twin Peaks’

The video shows Lindholm hitting the woman more than a dozen times in the head and body, court documents obtained by the newspaper show. The footage also shows Lindholm choking the woman and throwing her to the floor before jumping on her chest.

Lindholm also told the woman during the attack that he wanted to kill her, she told police. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Lindholm, who has also regularly appeared on “Z Nation,” was later booked into Spokane County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and other charges, including for assaulting the victim’s friend, police said, without elaborating.

Lindholm remained held on $100,000 bail as of early Friday, jail records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.

Representatives at Showtime, which airs the latest season of “Twin Peaks,” did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment, the Spokesman-Review reports.

A producer for “Z Nation,” meanwhile, confirmed that Lindholm was a regular background actor on the Syfy series, typically playing zombies.

“We were surprised and shocked and concerned for the family,” producer Steve Graham told the newspaper. “Jeremy has been very active in the film community here. We really only know him by his work and he’s done good work for us.”

If convicted, Lindholm would no longer appear on the show, Graham said.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.