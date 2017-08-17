'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik confirms where Season 11 will begin

After ending Season 10 of “The Big Bang Theory” on a major cliffhanger for her character, Mayim Bialik is back on set ready to kick off Season 11. Now, the actress is sharing some details about what fans can expect for her character in the premiere episode.

The 41-year-old star took to her blog to share her thoughts on coming back to the show, reuniting with her friends and co-stars as well as what fans can expect when the immensely popular show addresses its big cliffhanger.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss the Season 10 finale of “The Big Bang Theory.”]

After accidentally entertaining an inappropriate relationship with a colleague while Amy was away, Sheldon made a bold move. Once he realized that his office friend wanted much more than friendship, he quickly hopped a plane to Princeton, New Jersey where he proposed on the spot to his girlfriend. The episode cut to credits and fans have been in the dark about what will happen next ever since. Fortunately, Bialik has revealed that the first episode won’t play around too much, if at all, before showing what happens after that infamous moment.

“They could have done a thousand different storylines to keep you all waiting…but they pick up right where we left off,” Bialik wrote on the blog. “And by ‘right where we left off’ I mean literally – RIGHT WHERE WE LEFT OFF. As in: same set, same body position, same robe for me and barely any makeup (Mayim the Actor always wanted to look a bit more made-up when Sheldon proposed but Amy the Character was caught off-guard so, barely any makeup it is!), and I needed to get a hair trim to make sure my hair is the same length as it was 3 and a half months ago!”

The post also shared photos of the characters on the same hotel room set as the show ended on in Season 10, meaning fans will figure out Amy’s answer to Sheldon’s proposal right out of the gate when the show returns on September 25.