Can't see the solar eclipse? Tune in online or on TV

Monday's solar eclipse is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online.

PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.

Observing or filming the eclipse in its partial phases requires special lenses, but witnessing the complete obfuscation of the sun is safe with the naked eye.

Most coverage begins Monday at 1 p.m. EDT, just before the eclipse begins in Oregon.