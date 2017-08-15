Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with German model Lorena Rae

Leonardo DiCaprio, who normally has a thing for blond models under 25, has been spending more time with 23-year-old brunette model Lorena Rae.

... morning MIA 🍦💭 ☀️ 😊 A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

On Monday, the “Great Gatsby” actor was seen with Rae and a male pal having lunch at Hillstone on Park Avenue, where, a spy tells us, “they seem like an item,” and, “They walked out together, he pulled down his hat over his eyes.”

A witness also spotted them at MoMA PS1 on Monday, from which she posted photos on Instagram.

.. very glad my job gets me out of this rainy country once in a while 🕊off to Norway ✈️ A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Rae was also seen Citi Biking with DiCaprio and his crew last week, but sources say the pair has known one another for a while.

Rae was also pictured hanging out with DiCaprio and his entourage in Monaco at the end of May.

I have a thing for pools A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on May 26, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Rae also appeared in July aboard a yacht in photos with DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and pals in St-Tropez.

A rep for DiCaprio insisted, “They’re not dating.”

Haven't posted anything in a while but yes I'm still alive 🙈 📍#munich for a few days 🦋 A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

It should be pointed out that every blond model Leo’s been with in the past few years has been referred to as “a friend.” Until she’s not.

The Oscar-winning actor split from blond model Nina Agdal in mid-May.

Played hide and seek in the woods with @richmc 🌿// #Munich for 2 days 🕊 A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

This article originally appeared on Page Six.