entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Couples

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with German model Lorena Rae

By Mara Siegler
New York Post
Leonardo DiCaprio revealed he almost became shark bait.

 

Leonardo DiCaprio, who normally has a thing for blond models under 25, has been spending more time with 23-year-old brunette model Lorena Rae.

... morning MIA 🍦💭 ☀️ 😊

A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on

On Monday, the “Great Gatsby” actor was seen with Rae and a male pal having lunch at Hillstone on Park Avenue, where, a spy tells us, “they seem like an item,” and, “They walked out together, he pulled down his hat over his eyes.”

A witness also spotted them at MoMA PS1 on Monday, from which she posted photos on Instagram.

.. very glad my job gets me out of this rainy country once in a while 🕊off to Norway ✈️

A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on

Rae was also seen Citi Biking with DiCaprio and his crew last week, but sources say the pair has known one another for a while.

Rae was also pictured hanging out with DiCaprio and his entourage in Monaco at the end of May.

I have a thing for pools

A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on

Rae also appeared in July aboard a yacht in photos with DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and pals in St-Tropez.

A rep for DiCaprio insisted, “They’re not dating.”

Haven't posted anything in a while but yes I'm still alive 🙈 📍#munich for a few days 🦋

A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on

It should be pointed out that every blond model Leo’s been with in the past few years has been referred to as “a friend.” Until she’s not.

The Oscar-winning actor split from blond model Nina Agdal in mid-May.

Played hide and seek in the woods with @richmc 🌿// #Munich for 2 days 🕊

A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on

This article originally appeared on Page Six.

AROUND THE WEB