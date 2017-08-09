KTLA reporter horrified as cockroach lands on her just before live broadcast

A television news reporter screams in terror as a cockroach lands on her chest seconds before a live broadcast.

Mary Beth McDade shouts “Aaargh Jesus. Oh God,” as the critter stalks its way up towards the neckline of her dress.

She desperately tries to brush the critter away with her microphone and her script.

A crew member steps in to lend a hand in but hesitates because of where the insect is perched.

The blooper came as McDade was preparing to go live to camera while reporting for news channel KLTA in Los Angeles.

She went on to deliver her report as if nothing had happened.

But footage of her cockroach encounter was later posted on social media by her colleague Marcus Wilson-Smith.

