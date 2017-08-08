'Flip or Flop' star recalls his frightening ride-along with the LAPD

What happens when a real estate tycoon changes jobs to law enforcement for a day? “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa recently found out when he agreed to tag along with the LAPD on a ride-along.

Speaking to People, El Moussa explained that he was offered the chance to spend the night tagging along with the police when friend Bryan Segal, former police officer and current star of El Moussa’s new show, “Chi-Town Flip,” approached him after an event.

“He reached out to me after the event and we got to know each other and he took me on a ride along in South Central L.A.,” El Moussa told the outlet. “[Bryan] gets in the car and he’s in a bulletproof vest and gun and I’m sitting there in jeans and a T-shirt thinking, huh. I was like ‘Hey what if they shoot at the car?’ He says that the doors are bulletproof. I said, ‘Well, what about the windows?’ He said, ‘duck.’”

While the ride-along never got that bad, the 34-year-old TV personality described a brief car chase that showed him some of the police’s tactics when dealing with a potentially armed suspect. The lack of serious danger is good news for fans of “Flip or Flop,” which is reportedly in production on Season 7.

Recently, El Moussa made headlines when Variety reported that he and his ex-wife Christina were working to produce a new show together.

“It has absolutely been a challenge, and some of it has been truly ridiculous,” he told the outlet at the time. “I would not wish it on anyone.”