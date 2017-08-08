Anna Faris hinted at marriage woes weeks before announcing Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris hinted there was trouble in paradise just weeks before announcing her split from Chris Pratt.

The 40-year-old actress told People magazine three weeks ago being married in Hollywood was "tricky."

"There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public," Faris told the magazine in an article published on July 27. "That's the tricky part."

PRATT, FARIS SPLIT COULD BE FINANCIAL NIGHTMARE, DIVORCE LAWYERS SAY

She said of the pressures fame puts on a marriage: "I don't think that's something, when you're an actor, that you're prepared for."

The "Mom" star also addressed rumors Pratt had cheated on her on her podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified" last December. She said the unsubstantiated rumors left her feeling "vulnerable."

"I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he's off doing movies and I'm in L.A. raising our child, of course I'm going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would," Faris shared.

Faris and Pratt, 38, married in 2009. They have one son together, Jack, 4.

They announced their split Sunday night on social media.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," they said in a statement.