'Flip or Flop's' Tarek and Christina El Moussa debut new HGTV show

Divorced HGTV stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have teamed up to produce a new show together, and it premiered on Sunday on the home-design network.



The former couple officially launched “Chi-Town Flip,” which follows husband-and-wife team Bryan and Maira Segal as they transform homes in Chicago. The Segals met the Tareks at a real estate seminar.



The El Moussas won't appear on their new series.

The “Flip or Flop” pair announced their separation after seven years of marriage, but are currently in production on Season 7 of their hit series, which is scheduled to return at the end of this year.

“It has absolutely been a challenge, and some of it has been truly ridiculous,” Tarek told Variety on the unwanted attention he and his ex-wife have faced while working together. “I would not wish it on anyone.”

Despite the split, Tarek revealed he and Christina are determined to expand their production company, Sky High Media, by producing more home-improvement shows.

“To be honest, it has been tough,” said Tarek. “And we have had our moments. But, again, I just keep reminding myself that we are co-parents to two beautiful kids. We owe it to them to be as amicable as we can be. They deserve nothing less.

"Our number one priority is our kids. We are continuing to work together to be great parents — we are going to work together as parents for the rest of our lives. In business, we are continuing to film ‘Flip or Flop’ and are conducting our real estate seminars together. But, we each have personal projects we are looking into too. We’ll just have to see how things unfold.”

Despite the separation, Tarek is determined to explore a different side of his business that doesn’t just involve being on camera.

“I am really excited about creating new shows, even those that I don’t appear in,” he added. “I’ve always loved venturing out and trying new things and Executive Producing gets me out of comfort zone, which is great.”