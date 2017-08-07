Amber Heard, Elon Musk reportedly break up

Amber Heard and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have reportedly split after a year of dating.

Heard had been seeing the billionaire inventor since her high-profile split with actor Johnny Depp.

But the couple had recently decided their careers were traveling in different directions, according to Us Weekly.

“The timing wasn’t good for them,” said a source quoted by the magazine. “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [‘Aquaman’] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

The two met in 2013 and started dating after the 31-year-old Heard filed for divorce with Depp after a 15-month marriage.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.

