entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Couples

Amber Heard, Elon Musk reportedly break up

New York Post
Amber Heard, left, and Elon Musk have reportedly split.

Amber Heard, left, and Elon Musk have reportedly split.  (AP)

Amber Heard and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have reportedly split after a year of dating.

Heard had been seeing the billionaire inventor since her high-profile split with actor Johnny Depp.

But the couple had recently decided their careers were traveling in different directions, according to Us Weekly.

“The timing wasn’t good for them,” said a source quoted by the magazine. “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [‘Aquaman’] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

The two met in 2013 and started dating after the 31-year-old Heard filed for divorce with Depp after a 15-month marriage.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.

AROUND THE WEB