Bella Thorne says before Disney deal she was 'about to live on the streets'

Former child star Bella Thorne has been experimenting with her appearance lately, but not every fan is digging it.

One critic tweeted: “If ur plan is to be edgy and controversial then maybe you shouldn’t have started ur career on Disney channel ???”

The 19-year-old actress, who’s been stirring headlines lately for her racy looks, immediately shot back, implying she was out of money and nearly homeless when she was offered her job at Disney.

However, this isn’t the first time Thorne has opened up about her shocking past. During an appearance on the MTV podcast “Happy Sad Confused” back in April, she described what motivated her to pursue a career with Disney.

“We were about to live physically on the street if I didn’t have that role,” she told host Josh Horowitz. “We were living off Stouffer’s coupons, and that’s what we had to eat every day. That may not sound like a big deal to everybody, but when you’re a single mom raising four kids with debt and you have nothing to your name, it’s f-----g s----y.”

But before she ever landed the role of CeCe Jones on "Shake It Up" Thorne appeared on HBO’s “Big Love” for the recurring role of Tancy Henrickson in 2010. The series, which starred heavy hitters like Bill Paxton, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, explored the life of a polygamist and his relationship with his three wives.

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

However, Thorne implied HBO's paycheck wasn’t enough to keep her family afloat.

Thorne would then go on to star in the hit Disney series “Shake It Up!” that same year — except she wasn’t too thrilled about the opportunity at first.

“I didn’t want to audition for ‘Shake It Up!’” she explained. “I literally said in my audition, ‘I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I’m basically tone deaf, and I’m not funny. So I don’t know why I’m here.’ And everybody just started laughing. They all thought it was a joke.”

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Thorne nabbed the role, but when the series came to an end in 2013, Thorne complained she was typecast.

“It was really hard to get a job after the show,” she admitted. “People didn’t want to read me. They didn’t want to see me because they were like, ‘She’s a Disney actress.’ It was like starting back at the bottom and working my way up all the way again.”

However, Thorne seems to be doing just fine these days. She insisted that thanks to her work on social media, she was able to buy a house.

“My social media to me is how I pay my bills,” she said.

