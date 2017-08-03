Steve Harvey addresses leaked memo controversy with typical humor

Steve Harvey is way ahead of all your jokes about his recently leaked memo. Speaking to reporters to promote his upcoming talk show “Steve,” the comedian addressed the recent controversy with his typical humor.

It was previously reported that the 60-year-old host of “Celebrity Family Feud” was the victim of an internal leak that saw a rather stern memo he sent to the staff of his show broadcast to the world. It essentially told them to stay away from him and not to approach him unless he or she is asked. He soon caught backlash from critics and those who thought the message was both egotistical and too far. Harvey noted that the leak came from a staffer who was allegedly upset that he wasn’t moving from Chicago to Los Angeles, where the host’s new show tapes.

“I learned two things from that email… I can’t write and I should never write,” Harvey joked to reporter, per Variety. “It was something I wrote a year ago and someone didn’t get a job coming to L.A. and they got pissed.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Shane Farley said that a majority of the staff was not picked to make the move to L.A. for the new show. Roughly 10 out of 60. Harvey is responsible for a great many staff members given his hosting duties on ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Funderdome” and NBC’s “Little Big Shots” spinoff “Forever Young.”

Harvey is getting ready to leave behind his successful syndicated talk show “The Steve Harvey Show” for a revamped version called “Steve,” that will reportedly put more of an emphasis on celebrity interviews.