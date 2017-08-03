Kevin Bacon refuses to dance along to 'Footloose' in public: 'I tend to avoid it'

If you ever spot Kevin Bacon at a party with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, don’t expect him to kick off the Sunday shoes.

Many fans still recognize him as rebellious Ren from the 1984 hit film.

“If we actually go out dancing, the DJ always puts on ‘Footloose,’ and people form a circle around me, clapping in unison, expecting me to perform tricks like a trained seal,” the 59-year-old actor told Closer Weekly. “So I tend to avoid it.”

However that doesn’t mean Bacon and his 51-year-old spouse of nearly 30 years don’t like cut loose behind closed doors.

“We love to dance, and if we have our own party behind closed doors, we will dance all night,” he explained.

Bacon and Sedgwick’s lasting marriage has compelled many to find out what’s their secret. It’s gotten tiresome for Bacon, but he still doesn’t shy away from sharing a few simple tips.

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on May 27, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

“That’s a question I refuse to answer anymore, but there are a few things you don’t want to do if you want a long marriage,” he said. “One is to leave the toilet seat up, and another is to say, ‘I told you so.’”