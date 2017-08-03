entertainment

'Dukes of Hazzard's' Tom Wopat facing drug possession, indecent assault charges

In this June 15, 2008 file photo, actor Tom Wopat arrives at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York. Wopat, 65, who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard," is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Waltham, Mass., District Court. on indecent assault and battery, and drug charges.  (AP)

Tom Wopat, one of the stars of the 1980s hit TV show, "The Dukes of Hazzard" was arrested on drug and indecent assault charges in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney's office said the 65-year-old actor is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court. Waltham police said they could not immediately release details on what led to the charges.

An attorney wasn't listed for him.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of "42nd Street" at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, which is based in Waltham.

The performance's opening night is Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

