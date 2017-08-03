'Dukes of Hazzard's' Tom Wopat facing drug possession, indecent assault charges

Tom Wopat, one of the stars of the 1980s hit TV show, "The Dukes of Hazzard" was arrested on drug and indecent assault charges in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney's office said the 65-year-old actor is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court. Waltham police said they could not immediately release details on what led to the charges.

An attorney wasn't listed for him.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of "42nd Street" at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, which is based in Waltham.

The performance's opening night is Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report