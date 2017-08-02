entertainment

William Shatner: Social justice warriors 'stand for inequality'

William Shatner speaks at a panel for the television series "Clangers" during an NBC summer press day in Pasadena, California April 2, 2015.

William Shatner speaks at a panel for the television series "Clangers" during an NBC summer press day in Pasadena, California April 2, 2015.  (Reuters)

William Shatner angered his left-leaning after he complained about social justice warriors on Twitter.

The "Star Trek" actor slammed today's SJWs for comparing themselves to the 1960s social reform movement, and his fans weren't pleased with his stance. 

"Why is it that SJW's think they can align themselves with those that demanded social reform in the ['60s]?" Shatner tweeted Sunday.

He followed up, "And this is your failure of logic. SJWs stand for inequality, where they are superior to any one else hence my use of Misandry and Snowflake."

Shatner was quickly grilled on Twitter for his tweets.

The actor has not responded to the backlash.

