William Shatner: Social justice warriors 'stand for inequality'

William Shatner angered his left-leaning after he complained about social justice warriors on Twitter.

The "Star Trek" actor slammed today's SJWs for comparing themselves to the 1960s social reform movement, and his fans weren't pleased with his stance.

"Why is it that SJW's think they can align themselves with those that demanded social reform in the ['60s]?" Shatner tweeted Sunday.

He followed up, "And this is your failure of logic. SJWs stand for inequality, where they are superior to any one else hence my use of Misandry and Snowflake."

Shatner was quickly grilled on Twitter for his tweets.

So speaks an elderly white man secure and sheltered in his fame, wealth, and privilege. I expected better of you. — (((Stargazer))) (@TwiHusband) July 31, 2017

William Shatner going fascist is probably the least surprising thing of 2017 tbh — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) July 31, 2017

Gene Roddenberry was a social justice warrior. So was Captain Kirk. You let me down, Shat. You let me down. — Ted Naifeh (@TedNaifeh) July 31, 2017

You are so wrong about this. I don't even know where to begin. — (((Heeb Bannon))) (@OhItsJustTim) July 31, 2017

this is why everybody likes patrick stewart more — Hieronymus Burps👻💨 (@hieronymus_burp) July 31, 2017

you're too old to say sjw — raandy (@randygdub) July 31, 2017

I understand more and more why people dislike you. — BlackWhiteReadBooks (@BWRBooks) July 31, 2017

How sad. Little girls like me in the 70s looked up to you as a hero willing to stand up for our rights of dignity, equality & worthiness. — Z (@BadVoodooMama) July 31, 2017

The actor has not responded to the backlash.