Miley Cyrus on the best part of having Dolly Parton as a godmother

Miley Cyrus is an undeniably unavoidable presence in the music industry, thanks in no small part to the stars she surrounds herself with. The 24-year-old “The Voice” coach is now opening up about her family and friends, particularly her godmother Dolly Parton.

The starlet is going to be featured in a variety of fashions on the cover of September’s issue of Cosmopolitan. In a preview for the upcoming release, Cyrus sports a casual denim summer look while she opens up to the magazine about the best part of having the 71-year-old country legend as an influence in her life. When asked what the best part of having access to Parton was, she responded with a joke.

“Having access to her closet,” Cyrus said with a laugh, before getting personal about the influence of Parton. “Seriously, watching the way she treats people with love and respect. Always a reminder to me and my family of what is important. Never let success change your heart.”

This isn’t the first time that Parton and Cyrus have been in the public eye together. In late 2016, Rolling Stone notes that Parton took the stage during Cyrus’ time coaching on “The Voice” for a duet of her song “Jolene” along with Pentatonix. Cyrus and Parton have sang the song together live in the past, and she released a recording of the Pentatonix version soon after.