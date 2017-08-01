'Walking Dead' producer on what to expect from Season 8's 'All Out War' story arc

As if the wait until October wasn’t long enough for fans of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” the producers are doing everything in their power to get people excited for the battle ahead on Season 8. Now, the series’ showrunner is promising fans can expect a different, more action-heavy, look for the show moving forward.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly following his absence from the network’s Television Critics Association panel last week, Scott M. Gimple revealed that the new season is taking a different creative direction for the notoriously slow-moving zombie drama.

“It’s massively heavy on the action,” he said. “I really wanted to push into different ways than we’ve done things in a long time, just by virtue of we’re a show going into its eighth year and I really don’t want to do what we’ve done before, even if we’ve done it really well. If we’re super satisfied with it, that’s why we shouldn’t do the same thing. And because of that and really mostly because of the narrative itself, I had us embrace a really action-heavy story for several episodes in a row.”

The news comes just days after series creator Robert Kirkman revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming Season of “The Walking Dead” would indeed cover the “All Out War” arc from his comic book source material. The arc sees Rick Grimes, the leader of Alexandria, lead a faction against Negan and his Saviors. The news was teased at the end of Season 7 when Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan announced that they were going to war. However, the show has never necessarily stuck directly to the comic books, so those that have read them could still be in for a surprise.

“The Walking Dead” creators have been teasing the new season left and right thanks to both the TCA and San Diego Comic Con, where they debuted the first trailer for Season 8 that gave fans a taste of some of the action that Gimple is talking about.

The show returns in October.