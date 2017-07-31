'Roseanne' revival looking to feature 'gender creative' son?

The “Roseanne” revival casting is allegedly underway. While many of the main cast members like Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert and John Goodman are returning, there are some additional characters that are being written into the storyline.

According to a report by Showbiz411.com, the show is looking to cast a character named Mark, who is the 9-year-old son of Darlene and David. Mark, according to the report, is “gender creative.” The source told the site that the casting notice calls for a child actor who can be “sensitive and effeminate” and who “displays qualities of both young female and male traits.”

The revival will be on ABC, which was the original home to the sitcom. The hit series aired from 1988-1997.

ABC responded with “no comment” when asked by Fox News about the reported casting news.

Barr, who is notoriously outspoken on Twitter, has yet to tweet about the buzz surrounding the reported casting decision. She did, however, write on Monday, "VERY INTERESTING TOPICS TO READ ON TWITTER TODAY!"

The "Roseanne" revival was first announced by ABC in May.

The network stated at the time, “The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant — and hilarious — today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne."