Spider crawls down Fox reporter's arm during live telecast

Shannon Murray has nerves of steel.

During a live telecast this week, a very, very large spider crawled slowly, very slowly, down the Fox 4 Dallas news reporter's bare arm.

It crawled from atop her left shoulder to about mid bicep, before it disappeared behind her arm, out of the camera's sight.

But Murray kept her cool so well, some wondered whether or not she had felt the creepy critter.

Yes.

Yes she had.

“For those asking, YES I felt it! But I had no idea it was a spider until a VIEWER let me know on Facebook! EEK,” Murray noted on the station's Facebook page.

Fox 4 posted the video and titled it "Shannon's Little Friend." As of this posting, it had received over 359,000 views.