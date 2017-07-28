Shania Twain returns to the spotlight with new music video

Shania Twain is back! The “You’re Still the One” singer has returned with a new music video for her single, “"Life's About To Get Good.”

It’s been six years since the 51-year-old has released a song.

The upbeat video features Twain overcoming obstacles and even references her messy divorce from ex-husband Mutt Lange after he cheated on her with her former assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

There’s even a nod to one of her first hits, “Man, I Feel like a Woman,” from 1999 where she dons the iconic costume in the new music video.

Some lyrics of the new single include, ““Life’s about joy/Life’s about pain/It’s all about forgiving and the will to walk away/I’m ready to be loved/And love the way I should/Life’s about, life’s about to get good.”

The country turned pop star was married to Lange from 1993-2010. But she found love again with Frederic Thiebaud and they wed in 2011.

Twain told Closer Magazine this month, "It’s scary to learn how vulnerable you can be. "I thought that marriage was forever.”

Twain is slated to release her latest album, “Now,” this Fall.