Cooking with ‘Friends’: Dr. Saphier’s Lasagna

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER'S SPINACH AND MUSHROOM LASAGNA

A healthy take on her Mommom’s classic Italian dish.

Ingredients:

1 whole clove of garlic, sliced

1 tsp. Olive oil, plus more for greasing pan

Small container sliced mushrooms

32 oz. Ricotta

1 bag shredded mozzarella

1 egg

1 c. grated Parmesan

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Dash of red pepper flakes

Large bag fresh spinach

Oven ready lasagna pasta

Tomato sauce

1 c. grated pecorino

1 pack whole mozzarella

Fresh basil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Sauté fresh, sliced garlic with a tsp of olive oil. Add mushrooms for less than one minute then set aside.

In a large bowl, mix ricotta, shredded mozzarella, egg, handful of parmesan, garlic powder, salt, pepper, dash of red pepper. Mix spinach/mushrooms into cheese mix.

Grease 13”x9” baking dish with olive oil.

Add a thin layer of tomato sauce in baking dish. Place a single layer of lasagna oven-ready noodles on top of sauce. Add another thin layer of tomato sauce followed by a thick layer of the cheese/spinach mixture. Repeat layering of lasagna noodles, tomato sauce, and cheese/spinach mixture. Add one more layer of lasagna noodles then top with thin layer of tomato sauce and a thin layer of shredded mozzarella. Top with a thin layer of grated pecorino or parmesan followed by thick slices of fresh mozzarella and basil.

Place tooth picks at the four corners of the baking dish. Cover dish with tin foil over, making sure it does not touch the cheese.

Bake in pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 10 more minutes.

Optional: Turn on broiler for 2 minutes to brown the top layer of mozzarella.