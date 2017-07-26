'Dancing with the Stars' wants Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer is taking his first steps to transition from the White House briefing room to the bright lights of a TV news studio — but he’s also being courted by “Dancing with the Stars,” Page Six has learned.

The outgoing press secretary spent the day in New York City in talks with major broadcasters about a new career in TV where he can share his insider knowledge of President Trump.

Spicer, who announced his resignation Friday, was seen coming out of high-level meetings at ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox News in Manhattan, according to sources. A source told us some news execs “made the full-court press” as they competed to woo the high-profile spokesman — who brought in solid ratings and plenty of late-night fodder — while others “just kicked the tires.”

But there’s also speculation 45-year-old Spicer’s next stop could be showing off some spicy dance moves on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Actor Zach Braff jokingly tweeted when Spicer stepped down, “Can’t wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars.”

But a TV insider confirmed to Page Six that the dancing competition show has indeed reached out to the Beltway insider. “That has legs,” the source said.

Viewers will recall that current energy secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry turned in politics for the “Texas cha-cha” on the show last year after losing to Trump in the GOP primary. (If Spicer does join the show, hopefully he’ll be better at cutting a rug than Perry, who was the second contestant booted off last season.)

The embattled press secretary Spicer stepped down after Trump named Anthony Scaramucci his new communications director. Scaramucci, a millionaire financier, predicted Spicer would not be hurting for offers. “He’s done an amazing job,” Scaramucci said last week. “I wish him well and I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money.”

Reached by phone on Wednesday, Spicer said: “I have no comment.” An ABC rep said, “We don’t comment on casting.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six