'90 Day Fiance's' Paola slams critics: Stop telling me how to live my life

"90 Day Fiance" star Paola Mayfield wants her critics to butt out of her love life.

The Colombian-born beauty took to Instagram to tell off her haters who she says criticize her marriage to Russ.

"People need to stop comparing their life/marriage with mine," Paola wrote Wednesday. "My marriage, my life, my decisions! Stop telling me how to live my marriage and my life."

Paola and Russ have been together for four years. The couple's story has been chronicled on TLC's "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?"

Paola acknowledged that she chose to publicly display her marriage -- both good and bad -- on TV but says that doesn't give fans the right to tell her how to live her life.

"Yes I'm public figure," she wrote. "[Yell] at the TV if you are frustrated but don't come to MY ACCOUNT to tell me how to live my life."

She added that she is blocking any negative commenters because she would rather have "quality that quantity" in her followers.