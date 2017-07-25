Should Linkin Park's Carpool Karaoke segment featuring Chester Bennington air?

Just one week before he committed suicide in his home last Thursday, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington filmed an episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” a 16-part weekly series on Apple Music set to debut on Aug. 8.

Now industry insiders are debating whether the episode should air next month — or ever.

“I don't think it would be in bad taste to air it,” said Niko Petrou, an on-air personality at 92.3 AMP Radio New York. “I would also appreciate seeing him rocking out once again.

“We lost an artist from a very impressionable time in my life, and it hit me hard. Getting a chance to see some of his brilliance before he passed would be a treat."

But music video director Chris Applebaum, who has worked with Mariah Carey, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus among others, hopes Apple Music will hold off on airing the episode.

“In my opinion, this is an episode that should [be] rescheduled indefinitely,” Applebaum said. “It’s too soon. And out of respect for Chester’s family, bandmates, friends and fans, they need time to grieve and process what happened.

“This is an artist who made an indelible mark on his generation,” he continued. “To air the episode will not only be in bad taste, it will look like Apple is capitalizing on tragedy for ratings. Apple should wait until more time has passed to air the episode, if at all, to have it be a celebration of his artistry, his influence and all the positive elements of his life.”

Valerie Greenberg, executive editor of NAUGHTYGossip, agreed.

“It would be in poor taste to show it at this time,” she said. “His family needs to heal and mourn, and his legacy should be remembered but also respected.

“They need to give it a little bit of time, maybe even chat with his family about it after the initial shock that they are going through.”

Reps for Linkin Park, Apple and Corden did not return Fox New’s requests for comment.

