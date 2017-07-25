Kid Rock 4 points ahead in race for Michigan Senate seat, poll says

Musician Kid Rock is 4 points ahead in a theoretical election matchup against incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., according to a poll published Sunday.

The Delphi Analytica poll, conducted from July 14-18, has Kid Rock -- also known as Robert James Ritchie -- 4 points ahead of Stabenow in the 2018 race for the Senate seat. Kid Rock said that he planned to run on the Republican ticket.

Of 668 Michigan residents polled, 54 percent said they would vote for the musician, while 46 percent said they would support Stabenow. Fourty-four percent of the participants said they were undecided.

This month, the “Cowboy” singer announced his intention to run for Senate on July 12. On July 17, Kid Rock tweeted a picture of a campaign poster that stated: “I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to easily navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all.” At the bottom was Kid Rock ’18 for U.S. Senate.

Kid Rock, 46, is an outspoken supporter of President Trump despite initially supporting Dr. Ben Carson during the primaries. Carson, a retired brain surgeon, is also a Michigan native.

Stabenow responded to the musician’s election challenge and said: “I concede he is better at playing the guitar and I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is fighting for Michigan,” according to M Live.

Kid Rock is the latest celebrity to throw his name around politics. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has previously said that he has considered running for president in 2020. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has also reportedly considered a presidential run as well.