'The Bachelorette' recap: One suitor devastates Rachel after she shares fantasy suite with another guy

Rachel Lindsay's search for love is nearing the end as her final three men met her family on Monday night's episode of "The Bachelorette."

All three of them ultimately passed with her stern mom and by the end of the episode, Rachel had shared the infamous "Fantasy Suite" with one of the guys. She did, however, feel rejected by another who didn't plan to propose.

Peter, Eric, and Bryan were Rachel's last men standing and Peter was the first one to visit her Dallas hometown.

The Wisconsin business owner had previously dragged his feet on revealing his feelings. But outside her family's home, Peter told Rachel, "I am falling in love with you," and she returned the sentiment.

Rachel's dad wasn't going to meet the guys, but her mom Kathy and Rachel's sister Constance were more than ready for the vetting -- and an aunt, uncle, and in-laws also asked questions.

Constance told the cameras she was "skeptical" about Peter.

Rachel told her mother that she worried that Peter didn't plan to propose at the end of the show.

One-on-one, Kathy grilled Peter about his status with her daughter and he said although he had strong feelings, he didn't know if he could propose in just two weeks' time. Kathy appreciated his honesty.

Later, nervous Eric met Rachel's family and admitted it had been seven years since he'd visited a girlfriend's relatives.

Eric spoke about being raised by a single mother and said he yearned for his own happy family.

"I've never been in love," he admitted to Constance, so she wondered if he was ready to settle down. Eric assured her he was and Constance was convinced.

Eric asked Rachel's mom for permission to propose to the bachelorette and she said yes.

Then it was Bryan's turn and he and Rachel wore their matching Swiss watches which Rachel had bought them in Geneva.

Rachel introduced Bryan to her two best female friends, a privilege the other two guys didn’t receive.

"The Bachelorette" star admitted to the gals, in front of Bryan, that at first she didn't trust him and thought he was a jerk.

But his charm had won out and he told her friends, "I'm in love with her."

The handsome chiropractor then seemed to make Rachel's mom uncomfortable when he said, "I love my mother dearly. She's the number one woman in my life."

Kathy asked Bryan if Rachel would come before his mother and he assured Kathy his wife would have his total loyalty.

At lunch, Rachel wasn't happy with her mom's questions and the disapproving looks of other family members, who thought Bryan was moving too fast.

Constance thought he was just turning on the charm.

Kathy also told Rachel she thought it was way too soon for Bryan to declare his love.

But in his chat with Kathy, Bryan insisted, "I love your daughter…I will be proposing if she picks me at the end of this. I would appreciate your blessing."

Kathy gave it, even though she told the cameras she was "a little wary."

Then Rachel and her men traveled to Spain, where she would have to choose her winner.

After personal trainer Eric told her he loved her, they received an invitation to forgo their individual rooms to share the Fantasy Suite. The usual “Bachelor”/”Bachelorette” decision seemed easy for Rachel as they nuzzled in the suite and cameras showed shirtless Eric walking around the morning after. Although Rachel and Eric didn't talk about what had happened, cameras zoomed in on a rumpled bed!

Soon, however, Rachel was in Peter's arms at a Spanish vineyard.

But the two got into a tussle because Peter again said he wasn't ready to propose, while she told him she didn't want just a "boyfriend."

Peter said he believed engagement was just like marriage and he wanted to be truly certain.

He sighed, "I don't know where to go from here, to be honest."

Rachel began to cry as Peter stared at her.

She told the cameras, "It's devastating…I’m thinking Peter and I might not work out."